Barbara Ann Beach, 83, of Anderson, S.C., died March 14, 2019, at Anderson Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 1, 1936, in Anderson, S.C. a daughter of Paul and Louise (Hendrix) Embler.
On May 5, 1956, she married Richard W. Beach Sr. in Anderson. He died May 8, 1991.
Her early married life was spent in Anderson before moving to Sturgis in 1969.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson, S. C.
Barb is survived by two sons, Rick (Cathy) Beach of Sturgis and Ron (Marisa) Beach of Westland; five grandchildren, Dr. Paul (Dr. Linda) Beach, Alexandra, Robert, Dominique and Allison Beach; a great-grandson, Vincent Beach; a brother, Paul (Pat) Embler of Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 North Hwy. 81, Anderson, S.C.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 19, 2019