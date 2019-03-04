|
|
Carolyn J. Dougan, age 80 of Sturgis, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2019, at Thurston Woods Villa in Sturgis.
She was born May 22, 1938, in Muskegon, a daughter of the late Melvin E. and Lois M. (Cassidy) Dougan.
Carolyn resided in Sturgis since 1978, coming from Fremont, Michigan.
She worked at Arch Workshop in Sturgis and was baptized at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. Carolyn had a true love of music.
She is survived by a sister, Sharon Dougan of Kalamazoo; a brother, Arnold (Betty) Dougan of Fremont; nieces and nephews Kelly Parks, Holly Shepherd, Stacey Church, Kim Bontrager, Tod Locey, Jill Grisdale, Jeff Locey, Steven Eckert and Lezli Kheem; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Myrna Eckert.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-noon Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A procession will follow to Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis for burial and a graveside service honoring the life Carolyn J. Dougan. Pastor Barry Sommerfield will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to Thurston Woods Villa, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 5, 2019