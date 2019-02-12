|
|
Darlene Carol Gest, age 74, of Sturgis, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Frederick W. and June (Blackburn) MacPherson.
Darlene resided most of her life in Sturgis, with the exception of the eight years she lived in Dowagiac and nine years in Centreville.
On Oct. 1, 1978, she married William Gest in Colon.
Darlene retired in 2000 from the Michigan Unemployment Agency, following 20 years of dedicated employment.
She enjoyed genealogy and traveling to casinos and truly loved times she was surrounded by her family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Three Rivers Health Hospice, JoAnn, Janine, Kim, Dr. K. Patel and Lupe for the love and care Darlene received.
Darlene is survived by her husband, William Gest; two daughters, Carla Davis of Sturgis and Cara (Kevin) Jensen of Florida; three sons, Chris (Julie Wahll) Davis of Three Rivers, Todd (Mary) Crites of Sturgis and Jeff Gest of Three Rivers; six grandchildren, Adam (Erin) Crites, Drew (Kristy) Crites, Anthony (Mandy) Davis, Brittni Davis, Alex (Andrea) Crites, Katelyn (Adolfo) Lopez, Ana Wahll and Elly Wahll; eight great-grandchildren, Austin Crites, Sophia Crites, Brayden Crites, Kyler Crites, Kinsley Zinsmaster, Roman Means, Paisley Davis and Paige Davis; three sisters, Jacqueline Poley-Gilhams of Sturgis, Margo (Robert) Hooley of Sturgis and Barbara (the Rev. Vernon) Crandall of Vicksburg; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Rose Bohyer, Sandi Smith, Sharon Miller and Linda Sites.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Amy Gest; a sister, Cheryl MacPherson; a brother, John MacPherson; brothers-in-law Neil Poley and Robert Gest Sr.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Gest; and special friends Anita Bohyer, Marlene Carr McDonald and Sharlyn "Cookie" Dillen.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at tHackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Darlene C. Gest will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Shawn Marbaugh Sr. and the Rev. Rodger Moyer will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Darlene's memory consider Sturgis Salvation Army, 105 N. Fourth St., Sturgis, MI 49091; Three Rivers Health Hospice, 633 Erie St., Three Rivers, MI 49093; or , 501 S. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Her obituary is also at
www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 13, 2019