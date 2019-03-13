|
Eleanor Cotter, 79, of Hammond, Ind., passed away Wednesday, March 13, at Hospice of the Calumet Area in Munster.
She was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Nottawa, a daughter of the late Arthur and Violet (Parham) Cotter. Eleanor graduated from Centreville schools in 1957.
She worked as an admissions counselor at Purdue University for 20 years, retiring in 1998. Eleanor enjoyed tending to her gardens and doing arts and crafts, especially ceramics. She loved traveling to different lighthouses and watching the manatees.
Eleanor is survived by sons Brian (Amy) Kile of Hammond, Ind., Scott (Kim) Kile of Marcellus and Bruce (Connie) Kile of Highland, Ind.; grandchildren Kadin Kile, Brittany Kline, Nicolas Kile, Gabrielle Kile, Christopher Kile, Matthew Kile and Melissa Kile; and great-grandchildren Molly, Jayce, Aaria, Athena, Roman, Cody and Aiden. Also surviving are siblings Francis Coleman of South Bend, Ind., and James (Martha) Cotter of Centreville; companion Bob Crosswhite of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Beverly Minger and Lois Hobbs; and brothers Robert Cotter and Dale Cotter.
Relatives and friends will be received 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville, with religious services following at 6 p.m. Cremation will then take place and an interment of ashes will occur at a later date in Nottawa Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 14, 2019