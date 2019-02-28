|
Evelyn M. "Lynn" Bigger, age 68, of Howe, Ind., passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 7, 1950, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Lawrence John and Evelyn L. (Bupp) Cross.
Lynn resided most of her life in Sturgis until moving to Howe in 2008.
On Feb. 22, 2008, she married William Ralph Bigger in Centre,ville. He died Feb. 15, 2010.
In 2017 Lynn retired from Walmart in Sturgis, following 15 years of dedicated employment. Before joining Walmart, she worked at Coachman Industries in Middlebury, Ind., for 19 years.
She was a member of Sturgis Evangelical Church.
Lynn enjoyed counted cross-stitch, playing bingo and had a love for bonsai trees.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy John (Christina) Persing of Sturgis and Jason Edward (Tonya) Persing of Portage; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Grant Cross of Taylorsville, Miss.; two sisters, Patricia Ann Cross of Howe, Ind., and Debra (Ty) Cote of Taylorsville, Miss.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Roger Cross and Robert Cross.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Lynn Bigger will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The Rev. Rodger Moyer will officiate. A graveside committal will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 1, 2019