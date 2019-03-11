|
|
Gerald D. Barnes, age 94, of Leonidas, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, after several months of failing health.
Gerald (those from grade school knew him as "Duane," in Leonidas as "Joe"and in Battle Creek as "Jerry") was born Nov. 17, 1924, Fulton, a son of the late Perry and Eola Barnes. He attended Stone School in Leonidas, graduated from Colon High Schol in 1942 and attended Argubright Business College for a year.
In 1944, he married Vera H. Kellogg in Battle Creek.
He is survived by a daughter, Karolynn Ferguson of Battle Creek; a son, Charles (Laree) Barnes of LaGrange, Ga.; a granddaughter, Courtney (Will) James, and great-granddaughter, Amelia of Kalamazoo; and step-granddaughters and step-great grandchildren in Georgia. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lorna (Duane) Northam.
Gerald was drafted into World War II and served two years with the U.S. Army and honorably discharged in December 1946. Gerald was then employed for 40 years with Post Cereals Carton and Container Division, Battle Creek, retiring in 1983. He was the former treasurer and member of Leonidas Bible Church, former Leonidas Township trustee,and former member of Leonidas Fire Department.
Family and friends will be received 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Schipper Funeral home in Colon. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Crossroads Missionary Church, 22605 M-60, Mendon. A private family burial will be held Monday at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to St. Joseph County Commission on Aging, 103 S. Douglas, Three Rivers, MI 49093 (www.sjccoa.com) or Crossroads Missionary Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 12, 2019