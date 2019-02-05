Home

Hershel B. Powell


1940 - 2019
Hershel B. Powell Obituary
Hershel Powell, 78, of Simpsonville, S.C., and formerly of Sturgis, husband of Betty Videtto Powell, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, while at home with his family.
He was born in Batesville, Ark., a son of the late Herman and Eula Stroud Powell. Mr. Powell served our country in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Korea.
In addition to his wife, Betty, Mr. Powell is survived by their sons, Herschel Brian Powell Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of Simpsonville, and Michael Aaron Powell of South Korea; grandchildren London, Keegan and Bryleigh Powell; and a sister, Doris Eileen Manley and her husband, Floyd, of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil C. Powell; and a sister, Sybil Samuels.
Heritage Funeral Home in Simpsonville is assisting the family.
Visit www.CannonByrd.com for condolences.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
