Jean M. Avery, age 94, formerly of Mendon and Lake City, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Thurston Woods in Sturgis.
She was born July 11, 1924, in Centreville, a daughter of Harry and Blanche (Worthington) Yearling.
She graduated from Centreville High School with the class of 1942 and worked at Ration Board in Three Rivers during the war.
On Nov. 11, 1944, Jean married Earl B. Avery and they made their home in Mendon for the next 34 years. She worked for Jefferies Grocery and Haas Corporation for a short time before becoming a cook at Mendon Schools. She was a member of Mendon Women's Club and a Mendon Hornets fan. In 1978, Jean and Earl moved to Lake City, where she continued to cook at Lake City schools. She had resided at Thurston Woods since 2014.
Jean is survived by four children, Elizabeth "Betty" Birch of Portage, Robert (Audrey) Avery of Burr Oak, William (Wanda) Avery of Manton and Daniel (Tonya) Avery of Garrett, Ind.; four granddaughters, Teresa Avery, Lisa (Mike) Shugars, Karlene (Ben) Jones and Brenda (Bruce) Gillett; four great-grandchildren, Kody Sisson, Shelby (Anderson Golf) Curley, Abigail and Taylor Jones; and three great-great-granddaughters, RayLynn and Eliah Sisson and Aspynn Elizabeth Golf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; a twin sister, Jane Lints; a sister, Charlene Lytle; two brothers, John Yearling and Donald Tessman; and a great-grandson, Jacob Curley.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Stevens of Leonidas Baptist Church officiating. Interment will take place in the spring in Lake City.
The family suggests memorials be directed to Thurston Woods. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 13, 2019