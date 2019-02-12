|
|
Larry Bratton is at last with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Larry Bratton, 93, died on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Riverside Village in Elkhart, Ind.
He was born Junior Lawrence Bratton, the son of Lawrence and Mabel (Rainier) Bratton on May 13, 1925, in St. Joseph County, Mich.
He married Lois Elizabeth Aurand on Sept. 10, 1950, in Mottville. Larry and Lois were blessed with three children: Cynthia Joy, Timothy Joel, and Beth Ann.
Larry Bratton graduated from Middlebury High School in 1944, graduated from the Pastor Course at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago in 1949, and graduated in 1954 from Grace College & Seminary in Winona Lake, Ind., where he received his A.A. and ThB degrees. His ordination was in Volinia, Mich., on Feb. 21, 1955.
Over a period of 40-plus years, Rev. Bratton pastored seven churches in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. He spoke at Bible conferences, youth camps, children's meetings, and on the radio. He was past president of Fundamental Ministries Fellowship in Elkhart, Ind.
In his retirement, Pastor Bratton did a lot of pulpit supply in many churches in several states, including Washington, Wyoming, Minnesota, and Arizona. He also wrote several articles for Nostalgia Magazine.
He considered it an honor when he preached at the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago, when he was invited to speak more than once at Shady Rest Bible Conference in New Jersey, and when he provided "Bread of Life" messages over the radio in Cleveland, Ohio. While pastoring in Cleveland, he held outdoor services in the church parking lot; cars were parked in rows, and he would preach outdoors.
He wanted people to know he loved the Lord with all of his heart and might. And that he loved people so much that he would love to be where they were, and would always speak to them about the Lord. He had a heart for people and was so good at telling them about Christ without fear. He was never one to complain. He loved preaching and said he knew the Lord had called him to preach. He wanted people to know that his own life was changed when he received Christ at a young age, and that he wanted others to come to know the Lord as he did and to see them all up in Heaven one day.
Larry Bratton is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois of Bristol, Ind.; daughter Cynthia Bratton of Bristol, Ind.; son Timothy (Veronica) Bratton of Lynchburg, Va.; and daughter Beth (Mark) Carter of Spokane, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and six (and one on the way) great--grandchildren, and two brothers-in-law: L. Edward Aurand and Chester Niblock.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Harriot Platz Barnes, Mary Lou Niblock and Delores Black Niblock.
Visitation for Larry Bratton will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Mottville Bible Church, 10455 US-12., White Pigeon, MI 49099. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Bender, of Mottville Bible Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Mottville Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Mottville Bible Church. Farrand Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 13, 2019