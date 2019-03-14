|
|
Melinda Lee Dale, age 51, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday March 13, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 5, 1967, in Three Rivers, a daughter of Earl Dean and Margaret (Crawford) Hammond, Sr.
Melinda had resided in Sturgis for the past 18 years, coming from Three Rivers.
Melinda was a homemaker who enjoyed camping and gardening, and she loved time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Ashly (Javier) Luna, Misty Dale and Sunshine (Santiago) Gonzalez, all of Sturgis; 10 grandchildren, Alexandra, Solana, Sergio, Melody, Servando, MariCarmen, Sophia, Jose, Sarita and Serena; her parents, Earl and Tami Hammond Sr. of Heltonville, Ind.; and Margaret and Chuck Dinstett of Vicksburg.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Dean "Joe Joe" Hammond Jr.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 3-4 p.m. Tuesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Melinda Dale will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pastor Luke Eicher of Grace Christian Fellowship in Sturgis will officiate.
Memorial donations to the funeral home would be appreciated, to help with expenses.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 15, 2019