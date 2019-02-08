|
|
Michael R. Eby, age 42, of Cedar Lake, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at his home, after suffering atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Eby; his children, Jacquelyn Lux, Michael A. Eby, McKenzie Eby, Gracie Eby, Austin Eby, Cody Johnson, Hannah Johnson and Denver Johnson; his mother and stepfather, Toni (Clair) Swope, of Sturgis; his father and stepmother, Michael G. (Tammy) Eby, of Steger, Ill.; and his siblings, David Eby, Daniel Williams, Anthony Bashor, Brook Schwartz, Michael G. Eby, Melissa Swope and Amanda Swope. Michael also is survived by his grandparents, Richard and Patricia Rodriguez of Bronson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, January and George Michels; a sister-in-law, Jennifer Fischer; a brother-in-law, Jamie Fischer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike was a very loving person and an extremely loyal friend. Mike would have given the shirt off his back. He will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him.
Visitation and services were held in Crown Point, Ind.
Memorial donations to care for Michael's children may be directed to Toni Swope, 703 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 9, 2019