Michael R. Walker, 76, of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. He suffered a stroke Jan. 12 and died at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, with his sister and brother attending.
He was born March 26, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to T. Michael and Larene (Schumacher) Walker. He was raised in South Bend, Ind., and resided in West Lafayette, Vincennes, LaGrange and Howe, Ind., before moving to Columbus.
He was a licensed first class radio telephone technician with a deep electronics background and an abiding interest in science and the wisdom of numerous ancient cultures and religions. He was a member of Marble Cliff Ward of The , Columbus, and a member of Church of Scientology Central Ohio in Columbus.
Surviving are a sister, Patricia (Walker) Boase of Howe, Ind., and a brother, Jerry Walker of Westport, Conn.; a niece, Elizabeth Boase of Noblesville, Ind.; and two nephews, Brian Walker of Mountain View, Calif., and Kevin Walker of Brighton, Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Howe United Methodist Church, Howe, Ind., with the Rev. Ed McCutchan officiating. Memorial services follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial of cremains will be in Riverside Cemetery, Howe.
Memorials may be directed to The Farm Project, a farm to provide animal companionship with other therapeutic methods for Foster Children: The Farm Project, PO Box 76, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Online: thefarmprojectinc.weebly.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 5, 2019