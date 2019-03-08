|
|
Nancy Lee Beck, 87, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Drew's Place in Coldwater.
A memorial service will be held at noon Monday, March 11, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with Pastor Jim Erwin from Bethel-Gilead Church officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home. Interment of ashes will follow at East Gilead Cemetery.
Nancy was born July 3, 1931, in Orland, Ind. On Dec. 28, 1949, she married Clarence "Junior" Beck in Fort Wayne, Ind. He preceded her in death Feb. 11, 2012.
Mrs. Beck was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She worked in manufacturing for many years, including Moore's in Angola, Douglas Automotive and Middleton's, which she owned and operated with her family. Nancy attended Bethel-Gilead Church. She loved to cook and bake and treasured the time she spent with her family.
Nancy is survived by her children, Robin (Dave) Kiomento of Bronson, Perry (Margaret) Beck of Belmont, Lisa (Charles) Shimp and Joe (Jody) Beck all of Bronson; her siblings, Nelson (Ilarene) Sperry of Coldwater, Noel (Alice) Sperry of Howe, Ind., Jack (Nancy) Sperry of Orland, Ind., and Veda Whetstone of Three Rivers; her grandchildren, Jeff Beck, Lynn Tacia, Ryan Kiomento, Lee Beck, Ashley Kiomento, Brandon Beck, Bailey Miller, Samantha Billman and Tana Shimp; and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Merry Radabaugh and Priscilla Atkins; and a brother, Dale Sperry.
Memorials may be directed to Bethel-Gilead Church or Drew's Place. Online:?www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 9, 2019