Sharon Marie Milliman, age 76, of Sturgis, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Morris and Philena (Ryder) Jackson.
Sharon was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1960.
On Aug. 23, 1997, she married Marvin Milliman in Sturgis.
She had been employed by Harter Corporation, Wade Electric and Sturgis Newport Business Forms, all in Sturgis, and she was a dedicated wife and homemaker.
Sharon loved feeding the birds and working in her flower gardens. Many will miss her cooking and baking skills. Whenever anyone would visit, she always had cookies or a piece of pie to offer. Sharon always wanted to do for others. When asked to attend an event or activity, her first question was always, "What can I bring?" Sharon's truly greatest joy in life was the love she shared with Marvin.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Marvin; a stepdaughter, Becky Milliman Evans of Sturgis; two step-grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Evans, both of Sturgis; a sister-in-law, Beverly Jackson of Sturgis; a niece, Faith (Bryan) Wilbur of St. Johns; three nephews, Paul (Lisa) Jackson of Scottsdale, Ariz., Richard (Kristi) Jackson of White Pigeon and Joseph Jackson of Sturgis; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Jackson; four brothers, Miles, Morris, Howard and Gerald Jackson; and a nephew, David J. Jackson.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and
6-8 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Sharon Marie Milliman will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. Phil Bontrager will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sharon's memory consider Three Rivers Health Hospice, 633 Erie St., Three Rivers, MI 49093.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 6, 2019