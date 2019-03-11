|
|
Terry Kerr Sr. passed away March 4, 2019, at home after a seven-year battle with renal failure.
Terry was born April 4, 1968, in Battle Creek. He was an avid outdoorsman, a jack of all trades and a dedicated father.
At a young age, Terry learned the ups and downs of life; through his mistakes, he developed a heavy work ethic and strong willed mindset. Terry was a fighter and always stood up for what he thought was right. He had truthfulness about him and never left anybody wondering if he was being true. Terry was brutally honest and straightforward. His candid and authentic personality was deeply embraced by his family and close friends.
Establishing a career in construction, Terry had extensive knowledge in concrete, carpentry and roofing. He confidently operated heavy machinery, maintained a CDL license and traveled to job sites across the country, including Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming and California. Throughout his travels, Terry became passionate about the outdoors. He loved fishing, camping, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and exploring. He also was extremely passionate about football and a die-hard Chicago Bears fan.
In January 1993, he became a father to Terry Blair Kerr Jr. (TJ). Terry was a dedicated father and his greatest love was TJ. He passed along his passion of football to TJ and together they spent countless hours cheering for the Chicago Bears. Terry spent years coaching TJ's Rocket football teams and not only attended but also videotaped every football game in TJ's career through middle school and high school. Terry and TJ also shared many camping trips with family that include comical stories of canoe trips gone wrong, rafting mishaps and getting lost in the woods. The stories are endless and Terry is remembered to have a hysterical sense of humor in times of chaos.
Terry was a loving husband and widower to his wife, Debra Kerr. Debbie passed away to cancer Dec. 27, 2010. Through this tough loss, Terry remained a fighter and pushed through the daily challenges of losing his spouse. Terry loved to laugh and tell jokes. He kept a small circle of friends and family and always was happy to lend a helping hand where possible. He loved those in his circle to great depths and never turned down an opportunity to sit down and make friendly banter with those he cared for.
Terry is survived by Terry Kerr Jr.; a son, Belinda Pineda; his mother, Fidel Rodriguez; a brother; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Debra Kerr; wife William Pineda; father; and sister Jamie Kerr.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 12, 2019