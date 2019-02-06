|
Wayne Oxender, 87, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Feb. 2, 2019, at Lee Health Center.
He was born April 11, 1931, at home near Centreville, the first son of Harry and Myrtle (Sherck) Oxender. He graduated from Centreville High School in 1949.
He completed an ag short-course at Michigan State University, then married Joan Smith in 1950. They had four children and dairy-farmed for 10 years near Centreville.
In 1960, he sold the farm and went to Michigan State University, graduating in 1967 as a doctor of veterinary medicine. He was on the faculty at MSU from 1968 to 1980. While at MSU, he held several positions, with his final position as assistant dean in charge of research and graduate student programs. During 1975-76, he served as a visiting professor at the University of Utrecht in The Netherlands. While at Utrecht, he was an invited lecturer at six European veterinary colleges.
In 1980, he moved to North Carolina State University to help start a new veterinary college. Originally as head of the large animal clinical department, he hired new faculty for the school.
He was a member of American College of Theriogenology, American Association of Bovine Practitioners and American Association of Equine Practitioners. During his career, he published more than 100 research papers and was an invited speaker at several international meetings. He retired as professor emeritus from NCSU in December 2000.
In his retirement at Heritage Palms, Fla., he was a dedicated golfer and enjoyed the activities of cycling, traveling and anything MSU. One of his favorite places was Klondike Ranch in Wyoming, where he helped herd cattle up to mountain ranges. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Rita Cronin of Fort Myers, Fla.; a sister, Joan (Jim) Lindsley, Sturgis; a brother, Glenn (Dianne) Oxender; his children, Barb (Bill) Saar of Bratenahl, Ohio, Belinda (Tom) Wietor of Romeo, Bethany (Michael) Reid of Grand Haven and Tom (Laurie) Oxender of Haslett; grandchildren Tommy Wietor, Katey Wietor, Lauren Reid, Robbie Reid, Natasha (Geoff) Kimmerly, Kayla (Brad) Howe, Dylan Oxender and Taylor Oxender; and great-grandchildren Henry Kimmerly and George Kimmerly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; and two brothers, Dale Oxender and Vernon Oxender.
Memorial services to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at Heritage Palms in March and in April at Coral Gables in East Lansing. Specific dates will be determined later.
Memorials for Dr. Wayne Oxender may be made to Michigan State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, room 300, East Lansing MI 48824.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 7, 2019