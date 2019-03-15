|
William David Freeland, age 89, of White Pigeon, and formerly of Sturgis, passed away March 12, 2019, at Grace Healthcare of Three Rivers.
Bill was born May 24, 1929, in Sturgis, to Florence June (Beebe) and Harold Buckner Freeland.
He graduated in 1947 from Sturgis High School. He served in the U.S Army, stationed at Little Rock, Ark. After his discharge, Bill was production manager at Freeland Sons Company in Sturgis, which was founded by his great-grandfather in 1893, manufacturing boats and farm tanks. When that business closed in 1966, he owned and operated Freeland Industries in Sturgis.
He is survived by a son, David William Freeland (Glory Wason) of Fenton, Mo., and their sons, Brett Alexander Freeland of Hawaii and Tyler Brannan Freeland of Fenton; stepdaughters Sandra Jo Mecklenburg Abbot (Danny Abbot) of Florida and Linda Ann Mecklenburg Ault, (Dr. Peter Ault) of Virginia, and their sons, Jamie Robertson (Monica) and Charles Robertson (Beth); and great-grandchildren Joshua 14, George 12, Riley 10, Ann 5, Charlie 7 and Patrick 2; sisters-in-law Susan Stark Freeland (Harold) of Colon and Ellen Beth McBride Freeland (James) of Venice, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Jeanne Lampe Freeland; two brothers, James C. Freeland and Harold B. Freeland Jr.; and a sister, Jean Freeland Shank.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Sturgis Historical Museum - At the Depot, 101 S.?Jefferson St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 16, 2019