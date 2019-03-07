|
Of Lakenheath, formally Sudbury passed away on Monday 25th February 2019 after a long illness aged 66 years. A much loved dad & grandad. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 18th March 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Colchester Zoo (cheques payable to Colchester Zoo Action For The Wild) c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019