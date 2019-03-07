Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry GAME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry GAME

Notice Condolences

Barry GAME Notice
Of Lakenheath, formally Sudbury passed away on Monday 25th February 2019 after a long illness aged 66 years. A much loved dad & grandad. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 18th March 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Colchester Zoo (cheques payable to Colchester Zoo Action For The Wild) c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.