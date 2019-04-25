Home

David CLARK

CLARK
David
Passed away peacefully with his family around him on 10th April 2019, aged 59 years. A much loved dad, grandad, brother and friend. A true gentleman whose generosity and character will be remembered by all who knew him. A celebration of David's life will be taking place on Thursday 2nd May, 11:00am at West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
are going to support the work of St Nicholas Hospice they can be made at the service or online at www.aradams.co.uk/donate
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019
