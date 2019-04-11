|
Passed away peacefully at home on March 28th 2019, aged 73 years. Will be sadly missed by his wife Susie, children Melanie & Nick, and their partners Trevor and Julie, grandchildren Joe & Jessica. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd April at 12:30pm. Friends that are unable to attend the service are welcome to join the family at the wake to celebrate David's life. Please contact the family for details of the wake. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019