Southgate & Roberts Funeral Directors (Ipswich)
18-20 St. Matthew's Street
Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 3EU
01473 805525
Edward "Bill" HARRISON

Edward "Bill" HARRISON Notice
Suddenly on 25th March 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted husband of the late Barbie and a much-loved dad, brother, grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, 'St Edmunds Chapel' on Friday 12th April at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, with donations, if desired, made payable to 'Suffolk And Essex Small Animal Welfare' and sent c/o Southgate & Roberts Funeral Directors, 18-20 St Matthews Street, Ipswich IP1 3EU. Tel: 01473 805525 www.southgateandroberts.com
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
