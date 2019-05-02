|
|
CASON
Eric James
With deepest sadness we have to announce the peaceful death on the 3rd April 2019 of Eric at the age of 97 years. Much loved husband of Daphne for 72 years. Brother-in-law to June. Uncle to Stephen and Sandra and their families. Funeral service at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday 16th May at 12.30pm. Immediate family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, in Eric's memory in aid of the Red Cross may be sent to H & A.W Palmer Limited, Little St. Marys, Long Melford, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 9LQ
Published in Suffolk Free Press on May 2, 2019