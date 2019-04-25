Home

BLOYS
Frederick George 'Fred'
Passed away peacefully on April 11th 2019, aged 89 years. Loving and much loved husband to Olive, father of Simon & Michael, grandad to Callum & William. Fred was liked by all who knew him. A service to celebrate his life will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on May 8th at 11:30am. Ladies wear bright colours please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made payable to either Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019
