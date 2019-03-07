|
BEER
John
Passed peacefully in his sleep on the first of March at Laxfield House Nursing Home aged 77 years. Loving husband of Pamela, father of Wayne and father-in-law of Beverly, dearest grandad of Roxanne, Shannen and Rhiannon, great granddad of Macy and Grace. A dear brother to four sisters and five brothers who will be missed by all family and many friends. Funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019