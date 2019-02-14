|
|
FOWLER
John
Passed away peacefully at Catchpole Court on 1st February 2019 aged 93 years. A very much loved husband of the late Sylvia, dad to Nicola and granddad to Rory. Funeral Service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday 20th February 2019 at 4:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Dementia UK can be sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019