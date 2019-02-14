|
O'BEIRNE
Joseph Patrick 'Joe'
Passed away after a long illness borne with courage in West Suffolk Hospital on 31st January 2019 aged 82 years. Joe leaves behind his loving wife Margaret, children Joseph, Susan, Alan, Ann and Sarah, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service will take place at Our Lady and St Johns Church, Sudbury on Wednesday 27th February at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be made payable to Papworth Hospital Charity (to benefit the Lung Defence Unit) and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, Cornard Road, Sudbury CO10 2XA
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019