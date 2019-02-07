Home

Passed away peacefully on 30th January 2019. Loving mother of Hayley, Julie and Justin, sister to Vic, Peter, Brian, Pat and Ronnie. Grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 14th February at St Andrews Church, Great Cornard at 1.00pm, followed by committal at Great Cornard Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors, 28 North St, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 1RB. Tel: 01787 310148
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
