Passed away on 17th January, 2019. His love and huge personality will be greatly missed by his wife, Justine and their children, Jessica, Oliver and Jack. The Funeral will be held on Friday, 15th February at 2pm, at The Church of St Edmund King and Martyr, Assington Suffolk. All who knew him are welcome to attend. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to MS Research and sent to W A Deacon Funeral Services, Norman Way, Lavenham, Suffolk CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019