Home

POWERED BY

Services
W A Deacon Funeral Services (Lavenham, Sudbury)
3 Norman Way
Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PY
01787 248282
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen FERRARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen FERRARI

Notice Condolences

Stephen FERRARI Notice
Passed away on 17th January, 2019. His love and huge personality will be greatly missed by his wife, Justine and their children, Jessica, Oliver and Jack. The Funeral will be held on Friday, 15th February at 2pm, at The Church of St Edmund King and Martyr, Assington Suffolk. All who knew him are welcome to attend. Donations in Stephen's memory may be made to MS Research and sent to W A Deacon Funeral Services, Norman Way, Lavenham, Suffolk CO10 9PY.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.