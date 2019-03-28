|
|
CHAMBERS
Sylvia Kate
Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2019,
aged 100 years.
Much loved and dearly missed mum of John.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Halstead on Friday 5th April 2019 at 10.30am followed by interment at
Halstead Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations made payable to
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o Colne Valley
Funeral Service,
47 High Street,
Halstead CO9 2JD
or via the Tribute Page at www.colnevalleyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019