Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019, aged 91 years. A wonderful husband to Beryl, a loving dad to Sharron and William, step dad to Sharon, Chris, Sarah & Sue and a proud grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Three Counties Crematorium on Friday 29th March 2019 at 2.30pm. Colourful attire has been requested. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Dementia UK can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, Cornard Road, Sudbury, CO10 2XA.
Published in Suffolk Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
