Louise C. Burton, 94, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019, at The Moorings in Lewes. She was born Feb. 28, 1924 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Leroy and Evaleah (Green) Barr. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burton was preceded in death by her husband Percy Burton.
Mrs. Burton for many years worked as a clerk at the former Scott's Shoe Store and later the Braunsteins Ladies Apparel, both former landmark retail stores on Rehoboth Avenue.
She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth where she had served as a deacon and elder. She was a member and former president of the Democratic Club and was very encouraging and supportive of the early endeavors of Vice President Joseph Biden, including hosting an event in her home for him.
She enjoyed playing the organ and was extremely skilled in many sewing venues, including knitting, embroidering and making clothes. In her later years she enjoyed picture coloring, many which adorned the walls of her room.
She is survived by three daughters, Rachel Cowart of Millsboro, Barbara Turek (Lee) of Georgetown and Martha Wyatt of Lewes; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 31, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, with burial following at St. George's Episcopal Church, Angola.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminister Presbyterian Church.
Please visit Mrs. Burton's life memorial eebpage and sign the online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sussex Countian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2019