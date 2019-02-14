|
Melvin Wayne Smith, 71, of Ellendale, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 29, 1947 in Milford. He was the son of the late Melvin and Ruth Smith.
Wayne attended Greenwood High School and went to barber school in Dover. He served in the Army Reserves. Wayne was a barber for over 40 years. In 1970 he bought a barber shop in Georgetown. He owned and operated Wayne's Barber Shop, where he cut hair with his daughter Michelle for over 35 years.
He was an avid hunter, hunting locally and also taking many out of state hunting trips. He hunted bear, mule deer, antelope, caribou, wild boar and many other animals.
Wayne also loved to garden, spend time outdoors, hunting with his children and grandchildren, and spending time with his family.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Roberta Sewell Smith; three children, Robert Wayne Smith and his wife Gina, Michelle Taylor and her husband Walt, and Tony Smith and his wife Heather; four grandchildren, Dillon Taylor, Garrett, Layne and Tori Smith; a sister, Fay Chisenhall and her husband Sim; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Sussex Countian from Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, 2019