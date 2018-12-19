Home Phetdaoheuang Home Phetdaoheuang Home Phetdaoheuang, 97, of Fort Smith was born April 1, 1921, and entered into
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Hilda Frost Hilda Frost Hilda Faye Frost, who resided in Charleston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Theron Hill Theron Hill Theron "Sonny" James Hill, 80, of Ozark died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Ozark. He was
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
National Spotlight
Sister Wendy Beckett1930 - 2018 Nun and art historian became a TV star on the BBC and PBS
Simcha Rotem1924 - 2018 Resistance fighter against the Nazis during the Warsaw ghetto uprising
Penny Marshall1943 - 2018 Filmmaker and “Laverne and Shirley” star
Sondra Locke1944 - 2018 Oscar-nominated actress...
Nancy Wilson1937 - 2018 Award-winning song stylist...
Rosanell Eaton1921 - 2018 North Carolina voting rights advocate
View All National Spotlight ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Obituaries
Today - 39 Total
Beckham Jr., T.J.
Boyster, Rose
Carter, Geraldine
Chavez, Ricardo
Cunningham, James
Cunningham, James
Evans, Phyllis
Franklin, Kimberly
Frost, Hilda
Greenwood, Betty
Grim, Robia
Grygiel, Walter
Recent Condolences for
Conger, Joan 7 entries
Southall, William 1 entry
Hudson, Birdie 2 entries
Childers, James 3 entries
Hunt, Joyce 2 entries
Hunt, Joyce 2 entries
Phillips, Bernie 2 entries
Phillips, Bernie 2 entries
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
Edwards Funeral Home Hudson, BirdieConger, JoanCauthron, Mary
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home Marion Sr., BillyJett, CharlesJohnson, William
Lewis Funeral Chapel Phetdaoheuang, Home
Shirley & Stout Greenwood, Betty
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home Morton, Lage
Hardwicke Funeral Home Harvey, Harold
McConnell Funeral Home Marcotte, IdrisFish, MarthaTrotter, Lorene
Miller Funeral Home Grygiel, Walter
This Week - 103 Total
Baggett, Mary
Beauchesne, Julio
Burklow, Shania
Cameron, Loretta
Cauthron, Mary
Chavez, Richard
Childers, James
Cline, Jackie
Conger, Joan
Cooper, Lena
Darden, Carol
Davis, Annie
Davis, Norman
Dickerson, Jerry
Diffee, Harold
Edwards, Anna
Edwards, Anna
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories