|
|
Alfred Greenwood Sr.
Alfred George Greenwood Sr., 85, of Booneville passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at his home in Booneville. He was born July 19, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late John Richard and Nellie (Friberg) Greenwood.
Alfred was a retired general contractor for most of his life. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He loved fishing, ham radio and boxing, where he was a trainer for many years.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Greenwood and Paul Greenwood; and his parents, before mentioned.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loretta of the home; four sons, Duane Greenwood of Denver, N.C., Alfred Greenwood Jr. of Booneville, John Greenwood of Florida and Charles Greenwood of Shelbyville, Ind.; three daughters, Laura Andrzejewski of Booneville, Marcella Krug of Fort Mill, S.C., and Debra Greenwood of Coram, N.Y.; one brother, John Greenwood of Florida; one sister, Joan Greenwood of South Hampton, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Online obituary is availalbe at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2019