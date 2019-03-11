|
Ann Hearn
Ann Melton Hearn, 85, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019. She was born May 16, 1933, in Johnston, S.C. She was a graduate of Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Tenn., and a member of the National Honor Society. She was a homemaker, a member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, Village Harbor Garden Club, Trolley Museum, South Sebastian County Historical Society and The President's Society at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Ga. She was active in Bible Study Fellowship and Christian Women's Club for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lt. Col. Carl Melton; her mother, Notie O'Daniel Nolen; and her father, James Lloyd Nolen.
Ann is survived by her husband, Charles Boyd Hearn of Fort Smith; three daughters, Nancy Chance of Pearland, Texas, Dr. Martha Colvin and husband Ronny of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Carol Valley and husband Pat of Fort Smith; a brother, James Nolen and wife Dorothy of Louisville, Ky.; a sister, June McClure of Cumming, Ga.; five grandchildren, John Chance of Brookhaven, Miss., Jennifer Chance of Austin, Texas, James Colvin of Trenton, Ga., Jared Colvin of Las Vegas and Rebecca Leonard of Waukesha, Wis.; four great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Dawn Burns of Portland, Ore.; two stepgranddaughters, Sarah Kelley and Mary Leigh Burns; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with internment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR. 72904; or Cancer Support Foundation, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR. 72903.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2019