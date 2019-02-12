|
|
Anna Richardson
Anna Belle Richardson, age 73, of Fort Smith passed from this life Feb. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1946, in Yazoo, Miss., to Johnnie Ruth and Elmer C. Driver.
In addition to raising her family, Anna worked for 35 years as a surgical nurse at Crawford County Hospital in Van Buren. Anna Belle was a strong and graceful woman who loved her family and profession. In addition to her primary family, she dearly loved her siblings and grandchildren. The cornerstone of her life was her love and relationship with God. She was a member of Mission United Methodist Church. Anna Belle was very active in the church and genuinely enjoyed helping others. Among many admirable qualities, she truly had a passion for the truth and treating all people fairly.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Derrick L. Richardson of Fort Smith; three granddaughters, Sunsha of San Antonio, Emily of Anaheim, Calif., and Olivia of Fort Smith; one grandson, Adam of Fort Smith; and one brother, Bobby Driver of Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Ray; one daughter, Lisa; four sisters Frankie, Johnnie (Peaches), Lillian (Pookie) and Donna (Pig); and brother, Elmer Jr.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith, with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Robert Ferguson Sr., Andre Good, Michael Blaylock, Michael Vann, John Vendel and Dr. Frank Griffin.
Honorary pallbearers are Leo Good, Dr. S.K. Wilson, Lewis Ray Jones, Dr. Cole Goodman Jr., Dr. Eugene Still and Robert Wilson Sr.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2019