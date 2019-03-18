|
Anne McIver
Anne "Mary Jo" McIver, 90, of Dyer passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home. She had a kind and generous heart, keeping God first, husband second and her extended and church families close to her heart. She was a homemaker and a teacher. Two of her favorite things were teaching at Williams Baptist women's Sunday school class and her wildflower garden. Her husband pastored many churches with her at his side for at least 60 years. If you came to Mary Jo's house as a friend, you left as family. Anne was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Perla to the late Carl Deere Burnett Sr. and Ida Mae (Schweitzer) Burnett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. William McIver; a sister, Frances Cox; and two brothers, Alfred and Ronald Burnett.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include four daughters, LaDonna McIver of Dyer, Elizabeth Hopping of Muldrow, Susan Malicoat of Red Oak, Okla., and Melody McIver of Alma; one son, David Larry McIver of Dyer; two sisters, Betty Beauchamp and Judy Kelley; three brothers, Carl Deere Burnett Jr., Henry Burnett and Guy Burnett; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She appreciated and the family thanks Mission Dignity for their kindness and generosity when she became a widow three years ago.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
