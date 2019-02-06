|
|
Asalea White
Asalea White, 97, of Cecil passed away Feb. 4, 2019, in Charleston. She was born July 30, 1921, in Branch to the late Thomas A. and Deller (Chambers) Kanady. She enjoyed being a bingo caller at the Lavaca Senior Citizen Center. She was a member of Riverdale Free Will Baptist Church. She also loved her family and roommate, Dorothy, at Greenhurst.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob White; two daughters, Bobbie Lee White and Joan Hall; two sons, Charles T. White and Doyle R. White; four sisters, Opal Johnson, Francis Everett, Jeanette Jorgenson and Velta Shaw; and one brother, Joe Kanady.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Eubanks Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary. The Revs. Kevin Tucker and Andy Johnson will officiate the service.
Left to cherish her memory is three daughters, Billie Sue Vest, Imogene Waldron (Robert) and Janie Hall; five sons, Albert J. White (Joyce), Larry S. White (Jeannie), David C. White, Darrell E. White and friend Estie Smith and Paul B. White(Polly); 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019