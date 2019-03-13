|
Ashley Boswell
Ashley Elizabeth Boswell, 32, of Paris passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Paris. She was born April 25, 1986, in Norcross, Ga. She was a homemaker and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Paris.
She is survived by her husband of almost 20 years, Michael Boswell of Paris; one daughter, Ciara Boswell of Paris; her mother, Vicki (McPhillips) Baumgartner of New Blaine; one sister, Jodi Baumgartner of Lamar; one brother, Jay Baumgartner of Scranton; her maternal grandparents, Pat and Terry McPhillips of New Blaine; and her stepfather, John Baumgartner of Scranton.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 15, 2019