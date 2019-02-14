|
Bea Webster
Bea Webster, 93, of Bokoshe died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester, Okla., under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
She is survived by two daughters, Bethelene Kuney of Bokoshe and Cherry White of Santa Maria, Calif.; a son, David Webster of Sperry, Okla.; a sister, Lillie Siglar of Oklahoma City; a brother, Jerry Smith of McAlester; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2019
