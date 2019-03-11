|
|
Betty Bradley
Betty Bradley, 89, of Alma passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a secretary for Alma Primary School for 29 years and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Alma. She was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Alma to the late "Red" and Mildred (Pritchard) Denniston.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George "Hoss" Bradley; a son, Timothy Bradley; sister, Leta Pendelton; and two brothers, Bob and Toby Denniston.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Ocker Chapel with interment at Love Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include two sons, Tandy Bradley of Alma and Bill Bradley of Branson, Mo.; one brother, James Denniston of Houston; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Todd Richmond, Anthony Fulmer, Cole Branson, Jason Hurley, Chad Allen and Mike Fulmer.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Ocker Chapel of Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2019