Betty Embry
Betty Ruth Embry, 75, of Fort Smith entered into rest Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was born July 27, 1943, in Sallisaw to the late Alonzo and Clarious (Edwards) Mitchell. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Lincoln and a sales associate for JCPenney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Eugene Embry; two brothers, Drew and Lonnie Mitchell; one sister, Ema Jo Taylor; and three grandchildren, Alisha Thoele, Jordan Thoele and Nathan Bowen.
She is survived by one son, Harvey Embry and wife Amanda of Fort Smith; three daughters, Cloretta Bowen and husband Robert of Edgewood, Ill., Katherine Lotz of Muldrow and Cindy Thoele and husband Scott of Denton, Texas; one brother, Thomas Mitchell and wife Carol of Sallisaw; one sister, Sue Mizell and husband the Rev. Jerry of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019