Betty Embry
Betty Ruth Embry, 75, of Fort Smith died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
She is survived by three daughters, Cloretta Bowen of Edgewood, Ill., Katherine Lotz of Muldrow and Cindy Thoele of Denton, Texas; a son, Harvey Embry of Fort Smith; a sister, Sue Mizell of Lincoln; a brother, Thomas Mitchell of Sallisaw; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 15, 2019
