Betty Miller

1938 - 2019
Betty Miller Obituary
Betty Miller
Betty F. Miller, 80, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Fentress Mortuary Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a daughter, Mae Hogan; two sons, Robert Miller and Chris Strange; a sister, Sally Richardson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2019
