Betty Miller


Betty Miller Obituary
Betty Miller
Betty F. Miller, 80, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Fort Smith to the late Walter and Veronica Shibley. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a former billing clerk at St. Edward Mercy Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George "Dub" Shibley.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Miller of the home; daughter, Mae Hogan of Mountain Grove, Mo; two sons, Robert Miller and his wife Marsha of Fort Smith and Chris Strange and his wife Kay of Barling; her sister, Sally Richardson of Fort Smith; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Martha.
Pallbearers will be Billy Benoit, Josh Champion, Casey Champion, Jesse Shibley, Beau Brewer and Randy Martin.
Memorials may be sent to — Northwest Arkansas Office, 5434 Walsh Lane, Suite 100, Rogers, AR 72758 or online at .
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2019
