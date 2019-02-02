|
|
Betty Westphal
Betsy J. Westphal passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 84. Betsy was born March 22, 1934, to Leona and Reeves Pitcock in Fort Smith. Betsy was the owner of Robert Westphal & Co. in Fort Smith. She was the previous owner of Betsy's Antiques & Gifts in Van Buren and Fort Smith. She was a loyal, longtime member of First Lutheran Church. Betsy will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and laughter. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother and grandmother.
Betsy is survived by two brothers, Bob Pitcock of Tulsa and Jim Pitcock of Little Rock; her children, Robin Clegg and Bennie Westphal; four grandchildren, Emily Westphal, Caroline Van Lare, Christianne Hunter and Robbie Clegg; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law. Betsy was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Donna Schroder and Emma Sagely; her brothers, Bill Pitcock and Jerry Pitcock; and her husband, Robbie Westphal.
Funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, North 12th and D streets, Fort Smith.
On Monday from 5-7 p.m., there will be visitation with family and friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Sagely, John Sagely, Steve Pitcock, Jeff Pitcock, Jason Pitcock, Len Pitcock, Scott Pitcock, Chris Pitcock, and Rob McAuley. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Westphal, Marty Westphal, Bernie Westphal, Jimmy Westphal, Kelly Westphal, David Westphal and John Ballard.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club.
Published in Times Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019