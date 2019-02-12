Home

Billie Rogers Riddle, 69, of Muldrow died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Poteau.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Liberty Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial at Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service in Muldrow.
She is survived by three sons, Richard, Frankie and Randal VonHolt; three grandchildren; four siblings, Ralph Rogers and Edward, Randal and Harper House; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2019
