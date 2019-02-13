|
Billie Riddle
Funeral service for Billie Rogers Riddle, 69, of Muldrow will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Liberty Assembly of God Church in Muldrow. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She was born July 17, 1949, in Sallisaw to Fern Olean Moton and Ralph Rogers and passed away Feb. 11, 2019, in Poteau. She was married to Truman "Wayne" Riddle on March 16, 1974, in Fort Smith. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2011. Mrs. Riddle was a factory worker at Baldor.
She is survived by three sons, Richard, Frankie and Randal VonHolt; three grandchildren, Jadd Jeremiah, Brannon VonHolt and Tyler VonHolt; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Eli Jeremiah; and her siblings, Ralph Rogers and Kathy, Edward House and Kay, Randal House and Anna and Harper House and Kimberely.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Active pallbearers will be Gene House, Jeremy House, Randal House, David House, Justin Hyatt and Alex Hardin.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2019