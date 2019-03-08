Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Billy Alvin Brand, 73, of Cameron passed away Thursday, March 6, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Fort Smith. He was retired from Rheem. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Inez Brand; and a son, Shane "Worm" Moseley.
He is survived by three sons, Shannan Moseley, Shawn "Booger" Moseley and Jay D. Brand; two sisters, Patsy Kersh and Pauline Thompson; his significant other, Gladys Walker; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Fowler, Ed Anderson, Jerry Calma, Eddie Hankins, John Calma and Jeremy Calma.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 10, 2019
