Brooks Black
Brooks Kyler Black, infant son of Alicia and Hunter Tooley of Clarksville, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Clarksville.
Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Ozark under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Judy Black of Fort Smith and Lynn and Audrey Tooley; and great-grandparents, Doris Earp, Cinday and Tom Adams and Linda and David Aitchison, all of Ozark, and Brenda and Jerry Elmore of Hartford.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2019
